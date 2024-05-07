Key Takeaways Microsoft is reportedly developing a new AI model codenamed "MAI-1," possibly to compete directly with ChatGPT.

The new model could signal a shift away from OpenAI's ChatGPT, potentially impacting Microsoft's relationship with the company.

While details are scarce, speculation suggests the new AI could be used for niche purposes, like business management, alongside Copilot.

It feels like every big company has its own AI model these days, and Microsoft is no different. However, in a small twist, it turns out that the Redmond giant is reportedly working on another AI model to directly compete with ChatGPT. If this is true, it may mean a big shakeup for the tech giant's plans for Copilot moving forward.

Microsoft is rumored to be working on its own AI LLM model

As spotted by Neowin, a recent piece on The Information reports that Microsoft is working on an AI model. If the report is to be believed, there are a lot of exciting developments going on behind the curtain. It states that Microsoft is working on something codenamed "MAI-1," with the "M" presumably meaning "Microsoft" and the "1" hinting that this may just be the first version of its AI. Behind its helm is Mustafa Suleyman, who used to work for Google's AI department before striking out on their own with a startup called Inflection. And while Microsoft hired almost every employee from the company and paid $650 million for its tech, it's not just re-using the Inflection AI.

Microsoft might be cutting ties with OpenAI

But wait a minute; Microsoft already has an AI called Copilot, so why is it making another one? The answer lies in what, exactly, powers Copilot. While Microsoft does have its branding all over Copilot, the engine underneath uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to handle people's queries. Microsoft and OpenAI have close ties, which is why the Redmond giant's AI assistant gets access to tools like DALL-E 3 and GPT-4 Turbo.

As such, this new development hints that Microsoft may be working on its model away from OpenAI's influence, and may even be designed as a direct competitor to ChatGPT. It's uncertain as to how this will affect the relationship between the two companies; will Microsoft continue using OpenAI's tech behind Copilot, or will it be replaced with a bespoke solution? Maybe Microsoft will keep using ChatGPT for Copilot but is creating another model on the side for other niche uses, such as business management. Right now, however, all we have to go on is speculation; we'll have to wait to see what Microsoft is working on if anything.