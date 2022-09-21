Microsoft confirms fall 2022 Surface event for October 12

Microsoft has confirmed its annual fall Surface hardware event for October 12, 2022, at 10 am ET. A save the date webpage for the event is now live, hinting that it will not be a traditional in-person event and that you can instead “watch live to see what’s next.”

There have already been months of rumors leading up to this moment, mainly surrounding the next generation Surface Pro 9. Along with that new flagship 2-in-1 tablet, it’s expected that this event could also feature the reveal of a new Surface Laptop 5, plus a Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC.

On the Surface Pro 9, we recently learned that it could come in new color options, as well as options for both 12th generation U-series Intel CPUs and the Microsoft SQ3, which is based on the Arm-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. If you look closely at the save the date webpage, you can even see different colors in the Windows 11 wallpaper that potentially hint at the new colors, including the new rumored forest green shade. Other than that, accessories for the Surface Studio 3 recently leaked out, suggesting that Microsoft is indeed working on a follow-up for the all-in-one PC. Surface Laptop 5, though, hasn’t seen many rumors yet, other than suggestions that it might come with the Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U.

As typical, this event will feature Surface and Windows chief Panos Panay. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also make an appearance. Panos Panay and Microsoft are already fresh off the announcement of the next update for Windows 11. Dubbed as Windows 11 2022 update, it brings quality-of-life features like folders on the start menu, improvements to snap layouts, and the task manager. Some features are also set to come out later in October through a feature drop. Any devices announced on October 12 will all be the flagship way to experience this new version of Windows 11.

