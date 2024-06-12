Key Takeaways Windows 11 update adds generative AI controls to give users power over app access.

PhantomOfEarth spotted new feature in preview build, setting permissions for generative AI use.

New settings may allow employers to restrict AI access, with pop-ups to grant permission.

Microsoft's new Copilot+ upgrade is adding a ton of AI tools to the operating system, either to existing apps or by introducing brand-new features. However, what if you don't want an app to gain access to your generative AI tools? Fortunately, it seems that Microsoft has thought about this and is adding a new feature that lets you set which apps on your PC can use generative AI tools.

The new tools were spotted by PhantomOfEarth, who has a long track record of sniffing out new tools and updates in the preview versions of Windows 11. Sometimes they will find features that Microsoft hasn't enabled yet and bring them to light so others know what the Redmond giant is planning next. Now, PhantomOfEarth has revealed a new feature in the latest preview build: generative AI controls.

The new window appears to be a way to set individual permissions for generative AI. As such, if you'd rather not have an app use AI-created content, you can disable it through this app. It looks like there are also options that can disable AI for all users without giving them the means to re-enable it, which is likely a way for employers to prevent their employees from using AI tools in their work where it's unwanted.

PhantomOfEarth also reblogged Xeno, who uncovered a new string in the OS that reads "Let %1 use generative AI features of Windows?" This is likely the text of a UAC-like pop-up that will appear when an app wishes to use generative AI tools, allowing you to accept or deny it before it does any actual work. It'll likely be a while before we see these features appear on Windows 11, but it's good to see that Microsoft is adding control over what apps can use which tools.