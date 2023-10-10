Key Takeaways Microsoft has decided to reverse its controversial OneDrive storage policy change regarding counting photos in albums separately towards storage quotas, based on customer feedback.

The change was scheduled to roll out on October 16, 2023, but Microsoft has adjusted its approach and will no longer implement this update.

The reversal of the policy will be welcomed by users since it would have caused unnecessary duplication of photos and increased storage usage. It remains to be seen if Microsoft will introduce alternative methods to incentivize customers to upgrade to premium storage tiers in the future.

Over a month ago, Microsoft announced a controversial OneDrive storage policy change which meant that photos used in albums will count separately toward storage quotas, potentially consuming more space. This was especially problematic for people on the free 5GB plan since they would essentially be storing duplicates rather than references to the same photo in multiple locations in a storage tier that's already fairly restrictive. Following backlash, Microsoft has now decided to revert this upcoming policy.

In an update on one of its Microsoft 365 support pages, the Redmond tech giant has noted that although it had initially planned to count album photo duplicates towards storage quotas from October 16, 2023, it has now decided that this is not the right path to go on, based on customer feedback. The full statement reads as follows:

On August 31, 2023, we began to communicate an upcoming update to our cloud storage infrastructure that would result in a change in how OneDrive photos and photo albums data is counted against your overall cloud storage quota. This change was scheduled to start rolling out on October 16, 2023. Based on the feedback we received, we have adjusted our approach, we will no longer roll out this update. We will maintain the current photo album experience, as it is today.

The reversal of the upcoming policy will be welcomed by many, especially since it made little sense to store the same photo multiple times across albums and have it unnecessarily use up storage. It's unclear if Microsoft's cloud architecture still duplicates media, but that likely doesn't matter to the end-user as long as their costs and quotas are unaffected.

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out a similar policy change where your Outlook attachments also incremented your OneDrive storage use. It remains to be seen if the company will initiate some other method to encourage its customers to upgrade to premium OneDrive storage tiers in the future.