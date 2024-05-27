Key Takeaways Microsoft attempts to push Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 by writing out a comparison list between the two.

The tactic overlooks deeper issues like strict system requirements and privacy concerns.

Microsoft may face challenges convincing users to switch, even with Windows 10's end-of-life approaching in 2025.

Microsoft has a big problem on its hands. Adoption of Windows 11 from Windows 10 hasn't been as fast as the company likes, and there is even some evidence to say that people are downgrading to Windows 10 from Windows 11. Microsoft has tried a few methods to encourage people to make the jump, including making a video of the upgrading process despite there being roadblocks for Windows 11 that stop Windows 10 users from upgrading. Now, the company has revealed its latest strategy; a big list of things that Windows 11 can do that 10 can't.

Microsoft compares Windows 11 with Windows 10

You can see the list for yourself on the Microsoft Windows website. The Redmond giant is keen to show off to users how Windows 11 improves upon its predecessors, citing features like the new UI, syncing with iPhone, and dynamic lighting. The list is quite extensive, with Microsoft noting all the features that Windows 10 doesn't have, or has an inferior version of.

Confidence in Windows 11 is dropping rapidly

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE running Windows 11 SE

This tactic is similar to the video we mentioned earlier, which tries to make a case that Windows 11 is better and more convenient than Windows 10. It gives a feeling that the company believes the reason why people haven't made the upgrade is because they simply don't know how good Windows 11 is, and once they figure that out, they'll make the upgrade.

In truth, the cause of the stagnation with Windows 10 is multi-faceted and goes far deeper than people not giving Windows 11 a try. For example, the operating system's strict requirements keep a lot of older PCs from moving to Windows 11, and people aren't excited enough about the newer operating system to upgrade their hardware. Plus, after Microsoft's Copilot+ presentation, people began to worry over the privacy implications of the Recall feature taking screenshots of their desktops, something that we've stated isn't the privacy nightmare you think it is.

As such, Microsoft will likely struggle to convince Windows 10 users to make the jump, even past the end-of-life date coming in October 2025. We'll have to see if Microsoft finds a way to tide over Windows 10 fans and gets people to upgrade their PCs.