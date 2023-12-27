Key Takeaways Microsoft launches dedicated Copilot app on Android for improved productivity, offering a more focused user experience.

Download the app from the Google Play Store, requires Android 11 or above, and a Microsoft account for full functionality.

Copilot will still be available in Bing and Microsoft Edge, but no news on availability for iPhone users.

Microsoft has launched a dedicated Microsoft Copilot (earlier known as Bing Chat) app on Android to help users improve their productivity. The AI-powered chat assistant is the same as the one you use on your phone via apps like Bing and Microsoft Edge and can perform tasks like writing content, creating images, and everything it's capable of before becoming an Android app.

While Microsoft's decision to release a ChatGPT-like dedicated Copilot app on Android might surprise many, there are many good reasons to do so. For example, Microsoft can offer a more focused and optimized user experience with the Copilot app. Users will be able to go directly to the chat option with no delay, as opposed to opening another app and then launching the service from there. Launching Copilot as a standalone app will also catch the attention of more people because, instead of hiding in another service, it's now easily accessible via the Google Play Store.

To get started, you need to download and install the Microsoft Copilot app on your phone. The download size is 86.37 MB, and it can run on devices with Android 11 and above. This means if you have an Android phone that is more than three years old, you won't be able to install this app on your device. Long story short, even if you don't have one of the latest and greatest Android phones, make sure to upgrade your phone to at least Android 11. Also, you'll need to have a Microsoft account to use the app to its full potential.

However, Microsoft Copilot will continue to exist in apps like Bing and Microsoft Edge, as confirmed by Michael Schechter, Vice President of Microsoft Bing's Growth and Distribution team. However, there is no information on when or if Microsoft Copilot will be available for iPhone users.