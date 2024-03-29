Key Takeaways Microsoft Photos app gains more features, including Copilot chatbot, for users seeking an easier way to set wallpapers and create slideshows.

Copilot plugin allows users to set favorite photos as desktop wallpapers and create slideshows with all images saved locally or on OneDrive/Icloud.

To enable Copilot in Photos app, ensure you have version 2024.11030.22001.0 and enable the Microsoft Photos plugin from the Plugins section in Windows Copilot.

While the Microsoft Photos app on Windows may not be one of the best photo editing apps for serious editing work, Microsoft has added some solid features over the past few months, making it more capable than ever. If those advancements weren't enough for you, the Photos app has recently gained another useful feature that makes it easier to set desktop wallpapers and create slideshows.

Microsoft supercharges the Photos app with Windows Copilot plugin

The purpose of integrating the Copilot chatbot into Windows was to help users with things beyond asking questions and generating images, such as changing the theme of your PC. The main aim of introducing Copilot to the Photos app is on the same line: it helps you with things specific to the app.

As first spotted by @PhantomOfEarth, one of the options available in the Copilot for Photos app is the ability to set your favorite photo as desktop wallpaper. So, instead of following the conventional route of setting up desktop wallpapers, you can simply ask Copilot. That said, it can only pick photos you've set as favorites in the Photos app.

Moreover, Copilot can also create slideshows. And unlike in the case of setting up desktop wallpapers, slideshows can include all pictures you see in the Photos app, whether they're originally saved locally on your PC, OneDrive, or iCloud.

How to enable Copilot in the Photos app

It is as simple as clicking a few buttons. If you have the Photos app version 2024.11030.22001.0, enable the Microsoft Photos plugin from the Plugins section in Windows Copilot and start playing with the chatbot.

The photos app version 2024.11030.22001.0 has one more noteworthy change for those who've connected their OneDrive account to it. If that's you, there is now an option to add a Microsoft account from the OneDrive Accounts section in the Photos app settings. It also has the option to manage the Microsoft account settings you used to sign in to the Photos app.