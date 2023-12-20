Key Takeaways Microsoft has partnered with Suno to allow users to create original songs using the AI-based music creation tool in Copilot.

Earlier this month, when Microsoft teased what's coming next to its Copilot chatbot, it somehow forgot to mention a key plugin that would to the AI chatbot to help users create music. Microsoft has announced that it's partnered with Suno to enable users to create original songs using simple prompts regardless of whether they're from a music background.

Suno is an AI-based music creation tool now available as a plugin in Microsoft Copilot, which was earlier called Bing Chat. But before jumping on using the tool, you'll need to remember a couple of things: users will need to sign in to Copilot using their Microsoft accounts and then enable the Suno plugin. Once done, you can create a song about sunrise or whatever you've in your mind.

During testing, we faced issues occasionally where Suno refused to create songs, citing "technical difficulties". But when it does work, it does so seamlessly that you'll often want to have fun with it. However, some downsides of the Suno plugin in Microsoft Copilot include not being able to change the duration and the style of the music. Another major drawback is that you can't create songs longer than one minute.

On the brighter side, however, you can share those songs with your friends and family on social media, just like how you can share answers given by Copilot. And no, they won't have to use Microsoft Copilot to be able to listen to the songs you share with them.

However, as stated by Microsoft in its official blog post, the Suno plugin in Copilot is rolling out in a phased manner, which is why many of you might not see it in the Plugins section. For those who don't have it yet, Microsoft will complete the rolling out of Suno to all in the coming weeks.