Summary Microsoft is adjusting the Copilot key on Windows hardware to provide a less intrusive experience.

Tapping the key will no longer open the full experience, just a small prompt for interaction.

The updated UX will roll out on Windows 11 PCs starting in May 2025, with a tutorial for customers to adjust to the change.

For the past few months, Microsoft has been asking Windows hardware OEMs to include a Copilot key on the keyboard of upcoming "AI PCs", which also serves as a way to promote the Copilot+ brand. While some customers abhor the idea of having a dedicated key for Copilot, others have figured out multiple ways to replicate the experience without buying new hardware. That said, the general perception appears to be negative and while Microsoft isn't completely getting rid of this concept, it's making the Copilot key experience less intrusive for commercial customers moving forward.

A less intrusive Copilot may be the way to go

In a blog post, Microsoft has stated that from next month, tapping the Copilot key on your keyboard won't open the full-fledged Microsoft 365 Copilot app experience. Instead, you'll get a small prompt box that allows you to interact with the AI agent without the need to switch context. You'll still be able to expand this to the full app experience, but at least it won't be the default behavior. People with older hardware who don't have the Copilot key but still utilize the AI companion through the Win + C shortcut will see the same minimal experience. The Redmond firm claims that this UX change has been made in accordance with customer feedback.

What does the rollout schedule look like?

Microsoft says that it will begin rolling out the updated experience on Windows 11 PCs from May 2025. This will also function the same way on managed Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise PCs, provided that the associated user is signed in with their Microsoft Entra account and has the Microsoft 365 Copilot app installed.

Interestingly, the UX modification for keyboards with hardware keys is dependent on an upcoming Microsoft 365 update, while those who utilize the shortcut will have to wait for a Windows Update. Customers will also get a first-run tutorial of sorts that will introduce them to the new experience. It is important to note that following this rollout, it won't be possible to map the full Microsoft 365 Copilot app experience to this key or shortcut. Furthermore, if you have mapped your key or shortcut to some other functionality, you won't be affected by this change at all. Finally, Microsoft has encouraged all organizations and customers to pin the Microsoft 365 Copilot app to their PC's taskbar in order to enable easier access. The firm also recommended IT admins to use policies which can be leveraged to configure the applications pinned to the taskbar.