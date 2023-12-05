Key Takeaways Microsoft is upgrading its AI chatbot, Copilot, with new features including GPT-4 Turbo and Multi-modal with Search Grouding, which will enhance its ability to handle complex tasks and provide specific image details.

Copilot will soon have a "Code interpreter" feature that automatically generates code to execute tasks described in plain language, making it especially helpful for beginners in programming.

Current features of Copilot include an updated DALL-E 3 model for generating higher-quality images and video summaries for Microsoft Edge users, which highlight important moments in videos.

Microsoft introduced plenty of changes to its AI chatbot in the last few months, including changing its name from Bing Chat to Copilot. But what we'll see next is more tangible than the name change and could impact your workflow significantly. The software giant has recently teased how the company plans to do that with tons of new features coming soon to Copilot.

Microsoft has announced that it's working to bring GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot to better handle complex and longer tasks. While Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin already revealed the company's plan to upgrade Copilot with GPT-4 Turbo a few days ago, Microsoft's latest blog post says it'll roll out widely in the "coming weeks". Also coming soon to Copilot is what the company describes as "Multi-modal with Search Grouding". This will give you specific details of images instead of describing the content of the image in a general way.

The list of upcoming Copilot features also includes "Code interpreter". While code generation is nothing new for Copilot users, what's different this time is Microsoft working on making the AI tool capable of automatically generating codes to execute tasks users describe in plain language. This will come in handy for those who are new to programming. Microsoft Edge users, on the other hand, will be able to select text from any website for Copilot to rewrite. These capabilities are "coming soon", too.

Moreover, in its official blog post, Microsoft has also highlighted a couple of features that users can already use in Copilot, including the integration of an updated DALL-E 3 model and video summaries for Edge users. The new DALL-E model will result in Copilot generating higher-quality images. If you're a Microsoft Edge user, you can use Copilot in the sidebar of your browser to generate video summaries, which will bring you all the highlight moments from the video and corresponding timestamps.