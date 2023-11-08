Key Takeaways Microsoft is rolling out the new Outlook for Windows app to replace Mail and Calendar apps, as well as the classic Outlook app, within two years.

The new Outlook for Windows offers a range of enhancements including auto capitalization, collapsible headers, drag and drop emails, dictation, and more.

While waiting for new features, Microsoft encourages users to try out existing capabilities like ICS support, table styling improvements, and schedule send enhancements.

Over a month ago, Microsoft began rolling out the new Outlook for Windows app to all consumers. This is an eventual replacement for the Mail and Calendar apps, as well as the classic Outlook app, which is scheduled to be killed off within the next two years. The new app offers tons of functionalities and design changes already, but the Redmond tech firm is intent on bringing more enhancements to retain existing customers and entice new ones too.

In a blog post, Microsoft has detailed some of the new features in development for the new Outlook for Windows. It is important to note that this is not a comprehensive list and that the company will likely reveal more (currently) unannounced capabilities with the passage of time. Regardless, here is a list of upcoming enhancements that Microsoft has publicized for Outlook for Windows:

Auto capitalization

Collapsible headers in the message list

Conditional formatting

Copilot

Drag and drop emails and attachments to the desktop

Dictation

Preserve declined meetings

EML file support

File tab in Outlook search

Folder reordering

Inking (Draw tab) while composing an email

MSG file support

Offline support

Outbox folder

Picture formatting

POP3 account support

PST file support

Message Recall

S/MIME

Save as for attachments (choose folder to save to)

Share local files from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Shared calendar notifications for work accounts

Teams tab in search

As can be seen from the list above, there is a good mix of minor enhancements and major features. Of course, Copilot integration will be important since this is something that the big tech firm is promoting with pretty much all of its Microsoft 365 services, with CEO Satya Nadella going as far as to call it the next Start button. However, while customers wait for these capabilities to become available, Microsoft has encouraged users to try out existing features such as ICS support, table styling improvements, and schedule send enhancements too.