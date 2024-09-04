Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 for business use, available on September 10th.

Copilot+ devices offer more performance and AI acceleration than competitors like the MacBook Air M3.

Surface Pro 10 with 5G coming on September 26th, featuring a detachable keyboard and haptic touchpad.

A little while ago, we saw the release of the new Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ devices from Microsoft. Now, the Redmond giant is ready to bring its newest range to the business side of computing. Microsoft has announced that the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 will become available to businesses, alongside a 5G-enabled version of the Surface Pro 10.

Microsoft announces the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 for businesses

As announced by Microsoft, the new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 are soon becoming available for business use. Companies won't have to wait long, as Microsoft states that they'll have access to these Snapdragon devices come September 10th. Microsoft couldn't help but use the time to take potshots at one of its biggest rivals during the announcement:

These new Copilot+ PCs, powered by Snapdragon X Plus and Elite processors and Windows 11 Pro, deliver more performance and AI acceleration than the MacBook Air M3 while also providing all-day battery life. On top of that, these devices are even easier to repair, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity for your employees.

Both of these come with Microsoft's new Copilot+ suite, which the company hopes can aid with employee productivity using the power of AI.

The Surface Pro 10 with 5G also makes its way to businesses

Image credit: Microsoft

If you're not a huge fan of AI, you can instead opt for the Surface Pro 10 with 5G. It's coming a little later - Microsoft says you can expect it on September 26th - but you do get a powerful machine that can transition between a laptop and a tablet, alongside a detachable keyboard with a haptic touchpad. Plus, the 5G connectivity means you don't have to prod people at the coffee shop for the Wi-Fi password.