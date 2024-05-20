This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Microsoft just held one of its biggest product launches in its history. It reworked Windows to be optimized for Arm processors, Windows on Arm finally reached maturity with the launch of 15 devices from seven OEMs, and it all revolves around Copilot+, its AI PC initiative.

It's a big deal, and it changes the computing landscape. So, what does it all mean? Here's a breakdown.

What is Copilot+, and what can I do with it?

AI PCs are here

I know what you're thinking. It's the same thing everyone thinks when there's a major change is Windows. "I'm fine with the way I use my computer. Why would I want to change that?" I know. A computer is a tool we've been using mostly the same way for decades. It's like telling someone they need to start swinging a hammer differently.

Microsoft wants your computer to be friendlier. It wants it to be smart enough to work with you, not just do the things you tell it to. We're not quite there yet, but here are some features you'll find on Copilot+ PCs.

HP OmniBook X

Recall

Remember Windows Timeline? It was a feature in Windows 10 that let you look at a timeline that allowed you to access things you were previously working on.

Recall is kind of like that, except with more natural language. You'll be able to scroll a timeline to find apps, documents, and more, but you'll be able to describe things you remember about the document to get back to it.

Live Captions

Live Captions is exactly what it sounds like. You can take any video or livestream and it will give you captions in real-time. Not only that, but it can translate in 44 languages on the fly.

Cocreator

Cocreator is a name for the feature that AI is probably best known for. You can use it to generate images or text. And remember, this is all happening on-device, so nothing is getting sent to the cloud for processing.

Auto Super Resolution

Auto Super Resolution is a gaming feature. It improves both the resolution and frame rate of your games, and it promises not to impact performance. There have been promises like this in the past, so we'll see how it goes. After all, most Copilot+ PCs are going to have integrated graphics for the time being anyway.

New Windows Studio Effects

Windows Studio Effects was the first suite of features for AI PCs, debuting all the way back with the Surface Pro X. It allowed you to blur your background, reframe your video, adjust your gaze so it appeared you were looking at the camera, and more.

Now, it's going to do more things like adjust your lighting, and add more filters to you can have a more creative background. Again, the theme is that this is all happening on-device, which is apparently better than just letting Google Meet do it.

Adaptive Dimming and Adaptive Lock

These are features that we've seen OEMs use, but now they'll be baked into Windows. The OS will know when you look away and it will dim the screen, and it will lock the PC if you walk away. It can also wake the computer when you return, using Windows Hello to seamlessly log you back in.

Copilot

There's not too much to say about Copilot itself, since that's a feature we've had on Windows PCs for a little while now. However, with Copilot+ PCs, much of Copilot will be able to run on-device, thanks to the more powerful NPUs.

Microsoft Copilot+ system requirements

Dell XPS 13

Microsoft laid out three things that your computer will need in order to meet the Copilot+ requirements:

An NPU capable of 40TOPS or more

16GB RAM

256GB storage

This does not apply to any currently shipping laptop. If you bought into any of the AI PC hype around Intel Core Ultra the first time around, you're out of luck. Three processor families are going to support this: Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Intel Lunar Lake, and AMD Strix Point, with Qualcomm shipping first and Intel last.

The PC will have a Copilot key on the keyboard and will ship with Windows 11 version 24H2, which has the AI goodies listed above.

There's one other thing to note. You do need an NPU capable of 40TOPS. If you've got a desktop with an Nvidia GeForceRTX 4090, which is capable of 1,321TOPS, you're out of luck. That won't be classified as a Copilot+ PC, not until Intel starts shipping Arrow Lake later this year.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Every laptop that was announced on May 20 is available for preorder. They will ship on June 18, so that's the date that the entire first wave of Copilot+ PCs will be available. Obviously, they all include Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors.

AMD Strix Point is next on deck. That should be announced soon, along with various laptops including it.

Then, we should see Intel Lunar Lake laptops pop up at IFA, so expect to be able to buy those in the third quarter of this year. If you're waiting on a Copilot+ desktop, Arrow Lake should arrive after that.