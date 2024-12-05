Key Takeaways Copilot Vision is now available for select Copilot Pro users in the US.

Hey, remember when Microsoft revealed that huge batch of Copilot features in early October? If you don't, one of the nuggets within the big list of planned tools was something called "Copilot Vision," which could scan a webpage and allow people to ask questions about it. At the time, Microsoft hadn't given an exact release date for Copilot Vision; however, the Redmond giant has now announced that a "limited number of Copilot Pro subscribers in the US" can now give it a shot.

Copilot Vision is now available for select users

As announced on the Microsoft Copilot blog, Copilot Vision is now beginning its big rollout. This AI tool sits alongside your browser and can be invoked at any time to read the webpage you're currently on. Once Copilot has scanned the page, you can ask questions about the content or what to do next. It sounds especially useful for breaking down long or complicated articles into a more digestible manner.

Fortunately, it seems that Microsoft has learned from its recent Recall fiasco, as it's taking extra measures to reassure people that it won't harvest your data:

As we’ve built Copilot Vision, we have made your security, control and privacy the top priority. To start, Vision is entirely opt-in, so you decide when to turn it on as your second set of eyes on the web. In addition, once you end a session with Vision, all data about what you say and the context you share with Copilot is deleted.

If you want to try Copilot Vision, you'll need to be in the US and subscribed to Copilot Pro. If you tick both boxes, you'll need to wait for the rollout to arrive in your account. Once that happens, you should see Copilot Vision as part of the new Copilot Labs program. Also, note that Copilot Vision will only work on Microsoft Edge.