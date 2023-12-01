Key Takeaways Windows 10 users can now easily enable Copilot with an optional patch, eliminating the need for tinkering with Insider builds.

To access the update, users must manually check Windows Update for KB5032278 and install it.

Copilot will initially be available to a small audience and gradually roll out to more PCs over time, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone.

For a while now, if you wanted to enable Copilot on Windows 10, you had to download the Insider build and do a little tinkering to get it to finally run. If you wanted to give Microsoft's AI assistant a try but didn't want to go through the hassle, then fear no longer. Microsoft has just released an optional patch for Windows 10 that brings Copilot to your system.

Microsoft Copilot releases on Windows 10

As announced on Microsoft Support (via Petri), Windows 10 users can now give Copilot a spin with the latest optional update. Because it's optional, users will have to check Windows Update manually and look for an update titled KB5032278. Microsoft explains the new Copilot feature as such:

This update adds the Copilot in Windows (in preview) button to the right side of the taskbar. This only applies to devices that run Home or Pro editions (non-managed business devices). When you select it, Copilot in Windows appears at the right on your screen. It will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows

Microsoft adds that Copilot will appear for a "small audience" initially and slowly roll out to more PCs over the coming months. This is due to how Microsoft handles Windows updates; the company prefers to give it to a small group of people at first to ensure that everything is properly. Once Microsoft fixes all the problems and confirms that it's ready for further deployment, it slowly rolls the update out to more and more people.

It's exciting times for fans of Microsoft's AI assistant, as the tech company recently confirmed that Copilot will eventually run on GPT-4 Turbo. And if you're using one of the best Microsoft Surface PCs, you'll have a powerful AI assistant on hand at all times once that update drops.