Key Takeaways New x86 laptop processors by Intel and AMD with up to 50 TOPS NPUs announced at Computex 2024.

Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC initiative likely won't support x86 hardware until Q4.

Devices with Copilot+ features, like Recall and Cocreator, are expected to ship with Snapdragon PCs on June 18.

At Computex 2024, Intel and AMD both announced new families of x86 laptop processors, which include NPUs that can get up to 48 TOPS or 50 TOPS, respectively. While well in excess of the Copilot+ requirements that Microsoft set for its new AI PC initiative, devices with these chips actually won't ship with the suite of features.

As it turns out, Microsoft really worked closely with Qualcomm with this. It doesn't seem like it's an exclusivity deal by any means, but for the first time, Windows is supporting something first for Arm silicon.

Copilot+ is still coming for x86

It should be available this year

When Microsoft first announced Copilot+, it stated clearly that Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD are all partners on this. As best as I can tell, Copilot+ will likely ship for x86 hardware in Q4.

"We are starting our journey with Qualcomm first, thanks to their integrated 45 TOPS NPUs," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to XDA. "Intel and AMD will be bringing similar spec’d SoCs later this year."

I spoke with people at both Intel and AMD about it, and the truth is that there's no specific timeline. Since it's going to come in the form of a software update, someone at Intel said in a session at Intel Tech Tour that they're hoping for a day one update, but it's likely to come later.

AMD is shipping Strix Point before Intel is shipping Lunar Lake, as those devices will start selling in July. That's certainly too soon for a day one update.

Microsoft is taking things one step at a time.

This might sound crazy, but I've also heard that Copilot+ isn't even ready for Snapdragon PCs. Microsoft is working fast and hard to get it ready for when those devices ship on June 18. Don't worry though. Those devices are definitely planned to ship with the suite of features, which includes things like Recall and Cocreator.

It seems like Qualcomm was just the original partner for this. The same goes for dedicated GPU support, since a desktop with an RTX 4080 can still run circles around these laptop NPUs. Microsoft just developed for laptops first because frankly, most Windows users buy laptops.

Of course, they also buy Intel, so if you pick up a new Lunar Lake or Strix Point laptop when those ship in Q3, you shouldn't have to wait too long for Copilot+. Both are going to ship in very limited quantities at first anyway.