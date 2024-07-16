Key Takeaways Copilot in Word gains new "Draft on Selection" feature for faster text refinement and content augmentation.

Users can prompt Copilot to generate text from bullet points, cater to different audiences, and format content efficiently.

Microsoft plans for future updates to include easier content replacement and referencing additional content in other files.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is already a fairly powerful technology that keeps getting new features, which is understandable, seeing that Microsoft is going all-in on artificial intelligence (AI). Now, the Redmond tech firm has unveiled new capabilities in the Copilot integration with Word, enabling users to write even better text in a faster way.

What superpowers is Copilot in Word gaining?

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it will now allow users to draft text via Copilot in Word by simply selecting a specific section of text, list, or table, rather than the entire text. The tech giant believes that this will enable customers to refine their existing selection, elaborate on further details, and augment their content with supporting facts and figures. This particular feature is called Draft on Selection and can be accessed by clicking the Make changes option that appears when you select a portion of your content.

Users can leverage this capability to prompt Copilot to generate a paragraph of text from a set of bullet points, while providing additional context. Additionally, if your content is geared towards different audiences, you can ask Copilot to cater to them through the same text accordingly. For example, rather than tediously navigating through your text to change currencies from the UK to the U.S., or using a generic text replacement utility, you can simply prompt Copilot to do the same rather efficiently. Finally, Copilot will be able to format text as tables, paragraphs, section headers, and more, enabling customers to streamline their workflows, with Copilot doing the heavy lifting when it comes to content organization.

Draft on Selection is rolling out to customers already, but Microsoft has emphasized that this is only the first iteration. Future updates will include easier ways to replace your existing content with that generated by Copilot, along with the ability to refer to additional content present in other files.