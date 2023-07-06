AI chatbots have been all the rage this past year. It started with ChatGPT, and Bing Chat immediately followed, becoming one of the most sophisticated chatbots around. That's partly because it's powered by Microsoft Prometheus, which is based on GPT-4. This was developed by OpenAI, which also developed ChatGPT, and for a while, Bing Chat was the only free way to access it. Moreover, it was connected to the internet, so you could use it to help you research. Bing Chat has since been rebranded as Microsoft Copilot, bringing it in line with the rest of Microsoft's AI assistance products, and it's still one of the best chatbots you can use today.

How does Microsoft Copilot work?

Microsoft Copilot was in a unique position when it launched as Bing Chat because it was made possible primarily thanks to OpenAI. At the time, Microsoft touted Bing Chat as being "more powerful" than ChatGPT, though only because it's based on a newer version of that learning language model (LLM). Since then, users can pay for ChatGPT Plus to experience GPT-4 in the same way that you can Microsoft Copilot for free. Prometheus is described as being able to "best leverage" GPT-4's power, though Microsoft doesn't give many details as to how it's implemented.

Copilot can also access the live internet, even pulling citations for some of the claims that it makes in its responses. That gives it a massive advantage over ChatGPT, as it allows you to verify the authenticity of the information when you ask a question. You can feed it a URL and ask it to summarize the page or even ask it to look something up for you.

Copilot also has one more feature up its sleeve that still no competitor can contend with, and that's the ability to choose the style of response. You can ask it to reply in a "More Creative," "More Balanced," or "More Precise" tone. These styles help shape your conversation with Copilot and can be chosen based on what you're asking. There are plugins, too, that you can use, and even an Android and iOS app for conversing on the go.

Who made Copilot?

Copilot was developed by Microsoft and announced on Feb. 7, 2023, as Bing Chat. It used to be accessible only via a waiting list, but the company lifted that restriction a while back. All you need is a Microsoft account, and you can use it freely. You can also use it without logging in, but you're limited in responses. Speaking of daily limits...

Is there still a limit on Copilot conversation lengths?

Microsoft Copilot still limits how much you can talk to it. You can exchange 30 messages per conversation, and you can exchange 300 total on any given day across multiple chats. These limits are imposed to help prevent abuse or confusion of Copilot's AI, in particular, as it can get a bit weird over a long conversation. Furthermore, Microsoft also limits the prompt to 2,000 characters, likely again in an attempt to limit abuse.

Can Copilot generate images?

Unlike other chatbots, Microsoft Copilot can also generate images powered by DALL-E. These images are generated as 1024x1024 JPG images and can be modified and changed once generated. You can generate as many as you would like, up to the cap of 30 messages in that conversation. If you want to generate images, you'll need a Microsoft account to do so, and they'll be watermarked as being made with Copilot.

Can I use Microsoft Copilot in Google Chrome or Firefox?

Microsoft Copilot is only officially supported in mobile apps, the Microsoft Edge browser, and other Chrome-based browsers. While technically not supported, you can use it on Firefox, too, despite it not being a Chromium-based browser. However, it might not work completely correctly.

Is Microsoft Copilot better than Google Bard or ChatGPT?

Microsoft Copilot has multiple advantages over both Google Bard and ChatGPT. For example, the ability to set conversation tones from the simple click of a button is unique to Bing, though you can ask Bard or ChatGPT to reply to you in more precise or more creative responses instead. Image generation is also mostly unique to Copilot right now, although you can generate images with ChatGPT Plus and Bard is expected to be able to in the future.

Where Copilot currently flourishes is its ability to provide citations and share real-world examples to questions that you ask it. While it's not perfect, Google Bard has already struggled with doing exactly that (though it technically can as well), and the free version of ChatGPT can't do it at all. All generative AI models are essentially experimental at this point, but Microsoft's efforts have paid off well here.

The future of Copilot

Microsoft is taking Copilot seriously, and with a rebrand already completed, it's clear that the company intends for it to be more than just an addition to Bing. It probably offers the best generative AI of the free options, though Bard with Gemini may give it a run for its money. It can research for you and provide citations, it can change its language style to suit what you want, and it can even generate images. What's more, it's the only way to access GPT-4 for free still, and GPT-4 is the best language model currently available.