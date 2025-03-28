Summary Windows 11 favors Microsoft accounts over local accounts.

A recent update removes the ability to create local accounts without internet.

Third-party tools like Rufus can still create local accounts during installation.

Back when internet connections weren't as common in the household as they are today, Windows didn't need a Microsoft account to log in. They'd use what's called a "local account," which you set up on your Windows PC. These accounts lived on your computer and didn't require an internet connection to use. As we began getting internet in our homes, the company added the means to sign into Windows with a Microsoft account.

Presumably due to data collection purposes, Microsoft began forcing people to use online accounts instead of local ones. Now, the company is making it even harder for people to use local accounts on Windows 11, albeit all hope may not be gone yet.

Microsoft wants you to use a Microsoft Account on Windows 11

In a post on the Windows 11 subreddit, user TryllZ points out a specific entry in the patch notes for the newest Windows 11 Dev update. While the notes contain lots of changes to Windows' AI tools, hidden within is this little nugget:

We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11. This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account.

If you're unsure as to what that is, the bypassnro.cmd script allowed people to create a local account without an internet connection. By closing this loophole, Microsoft is making it harder to create local accounts on Windows 11, citing "security and user experience" as the main cause. However, it's likely that the company wants to encourage more people to use Microsoft accounts for data collection purposes.

Fortunately, this may not be the end for local accounts. As we covered in our guide on how to use Rufus to create a bootable USB drive and install Windows, this third-party tool can create local accounts during installation. It's just that some of the easier ways to skip the online requirement have been squashed, much to the chagrin of the users.