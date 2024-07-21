Key Takeaways Microsoft releases recovery tool for PCs affected by CrowdStrike causing BSODs worldwide.

A recent update to the CrowdStrike has caused BSODs worldwide. Despite all the chaos in the outside world, there's a very good chance your personal PC has been unaffected, as CrowdStrike is a business-oriented security program designed to protect organizations from breaches. However, you may have noticed degraded services when trying to use your favorite websites. Fortunately, those dark days may soon be over, as Microsoft has published a recovery tool that can put things back to normal.

Microsoft releases a recovery tool to help PCs affected by CrowdStrike

As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft is helping CrowdStrike get its client's PCs off the ground. CrowdStrike itself has published an update, but some companies have reported that they haven't got it yet. As such, they have to do things manually by going into Safe Mode and deleting the files causing the BSOD. Now, Microsoft has provided its own tool you can use that automates the manual method and gets the affected PC back on track.

Microsoft lists these pre-requisites:

A Windows 64-bit client with at least 8GB of free space from which the tool can be run to create the bootable USB drive. Administrative privileges on the Windows client from prerequisite #1. USB drive with (1GB). All existing data on this USB will be wiped. BitLocker recovery key for each BitLocker-enabled impacted device on which the generated USB device will be used.

If you want to give the recovery tool a spin, you can check out all the instructions on the Tech Community website. Once you're good to go, click the link at the top of Microsoft's support page and it'll automatically download the tool, ready for use. And if you know the company you work for uses CrowdStrike but didn't get hit by the BSOD bug, watch out; there's a chance they are still running Windows 3.1 and 95.