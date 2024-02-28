Key Takeaways Microsoft ends support for Surface Pro 7 today, pushing users to consider upgrading to newer models like the upcoming Surface Pro 10.

Surface Pro 7 Plus support ends January 15, 2027 - tech companies justify end-of-support for old devices to focus on new innovations.

The Surface Pro 10, rumored to be released this year, promises cutting-edge AI technology with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Tech companies around the world use end-of-support dates to move on from older apps and devices, and Microsoft is no different. Today marks the day that Microsoft stops supporting the Surface Pro 7, which might prompt people to upgrade to a newer device. And given how the Surface Pro 10 is on the horizon, Surface fans may not need to wait long to have a powerful device to jump ship to.

Microsoft cuts support for the Surface Pro 7

Fortunately, Microsoft's decision to end support for the Surface Pro 7 wasn't something it announced overnight. In fact, on Microsoft Learn, you can see the planned end dates for each Surface device. While today is the day that Microsoft drops the Surface Pro 7 from its list of supported devices, this doesn't include the Surface Pro 7 Plus, which will lose support on January 15, 2027.

It can be a major downer to learn that your favorite device has fallen out of support, but tech companies need to give their products a "shelf life." If they didn't, they would need to divert all their resources to updating ancient devices instead of innovating with new models. And as it turns out, Microsoft has the Surface Pro 10 in the works that will fill the gap that the Pro 7 now leaves.

We still don't know a lot about the Surface Pro 10, but we do know that there's a good chance it will be released this year and will be one of Microsoft's first "true next-gen AI PCs". Plus, the Surface Pro 10 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood. As such, as sad as today may be for Surface Pro 7 owners, there's a lot to look forward to in the coming months for fans of Microsoft's portable devices.