Key Takeaways Microsoft collaborates with security firms to prevent future CrowdStrike-like incidents, focusing on mutual customer protection.

Discussion topics include performance needs, anti-tampering protection, collaboration principles, and secure-by-design goals.

Microsoft emphasizes combining forces with competitors to enhance security, and ensuring stability for businesses.

After the CrowdStrike incident caused bluescreens around the world (and its president won an "Epic Fail" award at Def Con), Microsoft has been pretty concerned about a similar issue happening again in the future. After all, if Windows becomes known as an unstable system, companies will likely move away from using it to power their infrastructure. So, Microsoft brought some security firms together to discuss how they can all prevent something like this from happening again, and they've just come to a conclusion.

Microsoft draws out a plan to prevent another CrowdStrike-esque situation

As posted on the Windows Experience Blog, Microsoft "brought together a diverse group of endpoint security vendors and government officials from the U.S. and Europe to discuss strategies for improving resiliency and protecting our mutual customers’ critical infrastructure," which is fancy talk for "we really don't want to BSOD important business computers ever again." Microsoft states that the ideal solution is for Microsoft and interested security firms to all share how they do things and agree to a standard to prevent another CrowdStrike from happening.

Microsoft stated that it covered the following with the security firms:

Performance needs and challenges outside of kernel mode

Anti-tampering protection for security products

Security sensor requirements

Development and collaboration principles between Microsoft and the ecosystem

Secure-by-design goals for future platform

In an interesting final point, Microsoft covered how security companies would do much better by combining their forces to make things run smoothly. It stated that "We’re competitors, we’re not adversaries," and that if there really was an "enemy" in the equation, it's the people the security companies are protecting businesses from. In fact, by bringing them all under one standard, companies can feel more assured that their security solutions won't throw their stability under the bus for the sake of competition.