While the 32-bit version of Windows ships with Edit, the 64-bit variant of the operating system doesn't currently come with a default command line interface (CLI) text editor, which means that if you want to open a text file, you need to leverage a GUI-based application such as Notepad or install a CLI editor first. However, Microsoft believes that a CLI text editor is a necessary tool in the arsenal of system administrators and developers, which is why it is considering bundling one in Windows.

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft's product manager, Connor Plante, has opened a thread on GitHub on which he is soliciting feedback regarding the possibility of Windows hosting a default CLI text editor. The executive is also seeking input on whether people use CLI text editors today and the use-cases that they currently cater to.

Although CLI text editors such as Edit, Vim, Pico, Nano, and more exist, they need to be downloaded separately. Similarly, each has its own set of advantages and disadvantages and Windows users have no standard CLI editor to work with out-of-the-box. As such, Plante has floated the idea of installing one or multiple CLI text editors in Windows by default, so that if you utilize an associated command in the Windows Command Prompt to open a text file, it opens in the CLI without requiring any additional downloads.

However, this is not the only workaround that Plante has in mind. The other possibility is that if a user inputs a command like vim foo.txt, they should be offered the command to install Vim through winget, rather than being greeted with a generic error message. At the time of writing, the GitHub thread has received a very positive response, with many welcoming the idea of having CLI text editors installed by default. If you have a preference or input on the subject, make sure you make your voice heard by responding on the open thread.