Key Takeaways Microsoft is phasing out Legacy Console mode in Windows, making it an optional feature for users who still need it.

Legacy Console mode is a compatibility layer for older command line tools in Windows 10.

The deprecation may be due to low usage and a push towards modern solutions, so users should have a backup plan in case the feature is removed completely.

Back in September, Microsoft announced that it is killing off WordPad in Windows. This announcement was followed by the revelation that three additional services are also being deprecated, namely Computer Browser, Webclient (WebDAV), and Remote Mailslots. Now, the Redmond tech giant has noted that it is phasing out yet another feature in its operating system.

In its list of deprecated features for Windows, Microsoft has added a new entry in the form of Legacy Console mode, as spotted by Neowin. Microsoft has mentioned that the capability has been deprecated as of December 2023 and that it will no longer be updated. Furthermore, it will only be available as an optional Feature on Demand (FOD) in future versions of Windows for those who need it. It will not be installed by default in the operating system moving forward.

For those unaware, Legacy Console mode is a compatibility layer to facilitate users of older command line tools in Windows 10. It is intended to run programs that do not behave as expected in the default Windows 10 console mode. Legacy Console serves as a rough approximation of the console mode present in older versions of Windows. It can be accessed by launching PowerShell or Command Prompt, right-clicking on the title bar, selecting the Properties option in the context menu, and then enabling the toggle for Use legacy console.

Although Microsoft hasn't detailed the reasoning behind the deprecation, it's likely due to low usage along with giving customers a push towards leveraging more modern solutions. That said, if you're still interested in installing Legacy Console after its removal, you can utilize the DISM /add-Capability command as detailed in Microsoft's documentation here. However, do note that deprecated features are typically removed from Windows altogether after some time, so ensure that you have a sustainable workaround just in case too.