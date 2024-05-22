Key Takeaways Microsoft is phasing out VBScript due to security concerns and better alternatives like JavaScript and PowerShell.

VBScript capabilities will be available as features on demand (FODs) in Windows 11 version 24H2 and onward for the next few years.

IT admins should plan migration away from VBScript as Microsoft plans to completely remove it from Windows installations.

From time to time, Microsoft deprecates Windows features for multiple reasons, such as security concerns, low usage, and better alternatives being available for legacy capabilities. Late last year, the Redmond tech firm announced that it is ending support for Visual Basic Script (VBScript), and now, it has revealed a more detailed timeline for this deprecation.

What is Visual Basic Script (VBScript)?

VBScript is a scripting language based on Visual Basic that Microsoft rolled in 1996. It was initially utilized by IT admins for automation, but it also received several updates over the years, adding new features like regular expressions, command line arguments, and classes, among other things. That said, Microsoft decided to deprecate VBScript in October 2023, which makes sense given that the technology has been heavily used as an attack vector malware distribution by malicious actors. Now, IT admins and web developers can also leverage better and newer technologies like JavaScript and PowerShell.

What is Microsoft's approach to deprecating VBScript in Windows?

Microsoft has decided to phase out VBScript in three stages. The first one has already begun, where VBScript capabilities will be available as features on demand (FODs), which will be enabled by default in Windows 11 version 24H2 and onward. This will ensure that there is no disruption in your infrastructure as you plan your migration away from the legacy technology.

The second stage kicks off much later in 2027, when VBScript FODs will be disabled by default, and you'll need to manually enable them through Start > Settings > System > Optional features. Finally, Phase 3 will involve retiring and completely removing VBScript from Windows installations, which means that any software that utilizes the technology will fail to function correctly. Microsoft hasn't announced a tentative start date for Phase 3 yet, but it hopes that you'll have switched to more modern alternatives by the time that happens.

Microsoft has also highlighted several resources and recommendations for people who still use VBScript in Visual Basic for Application (VBA) and web projects. You can read more about this process here.