Summary Deprecation isn't the end, but a notification of future retirement, giving users time to transition.

Deprecated products are supported until removed, providing time to prepare for changes.

It's wise to find alternatives to deprecated features before they're officially retired.

It's always a downer when Microsoft deprecates a feature that you previously used and loved. And while it can be disappointing for some, Microsoft seems to believe that, actually, it's a really good thing. The company has posted an article explaining why you should be happy that the company sometimes deprecates stuff that you like.

Microsoft wants you to embrace its feature deprecation

In a blog post on the Microsoft Tech Community, the company sits everyone down and explains why it deprecates things and how to look for the silver lining when a beloved feature gets axed. Under the title "Deprecation isn't the end—it's an opportunity," the company explains its position as such:

Although deprecation is often thought of as “the end,” it's not. A deprecation announcement is an advance notice or a “save the date” courtesy to signal that the product will be retired or removed in the future. Deprecated products are supported until their retirement or removal date; however, they are no longer in active development and won't evolve. Sometimes years can go by between the deprecation announcement and the actual end of the lifecycle, which gives you time to prepare for change.

Microsoft goes on to explain that, while you can use a deprecated feature or app until its end-of-use date, you're better off finding something new before that date comes around. And while that's generally good advice, it does feel like the company is sugarcoating the fact that it can, and will, deprecate the software you know and love. Yes, even the Control Panel, which Microsoft has tried to get rid of several times before but hasn't quite pulled the trigger on.