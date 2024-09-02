Key Takeaways Windows Spotlight UI is being updated to allow hiding of search links and minimizing options.

New Desktop Spotlight hotspots experience has 3 variants, including reduced flyout without search links.

Microsoft is working on improving the Windows Spotlight feature to showcase more of the photo scenery.

Windows Spotlight is a great way to keep your desktop fresh every day. Set it up, and Windows will automatically find a new scene to set for as wallpaper, and you can tell it what kind of topics you'd like to see. However, some windows were getting in the way of the beautiful scenery, displaying buttons to search more about what Windows Spotlight is showing you. If you'd rather make room to see the photography at its best, there's some good news for you, as Microsoft is working on a way to hide more of the Spotlight UI.

Microsoft tweaks the UI for the Desktop Spotlight tool

Source: Microsoft

This new feature was spotted by PhantomOfEarth on X, who has an excellent track record of sleuthing out hidden components in the Windows Preview builds. Sometimes, Microsoft will add a new feature to the Insider branch, but because it's still a WIP, the company will automatically disable it until it's properly coded and ready for testing. Fortunately, PhantomOfEarth is an expert at digging them out and showing them off, so we can all get an insight as to what Microsoft is planning.

This time, they've managed to uncover an interesting change to Windows Spotlight:

It seems Microsoft is finally allowing people to hide the excess UI so they can see more of the photo. And if you still prefer the search options underneath, you can just use the third option and keep everything as it has been.

