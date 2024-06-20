Key Takeaways Keep track of your programming environments with ease using Microsoft's updated Dev Home service.

Microsoft Dev Home Preview v0.15 now includes an environment page for centralized access.

The new Quickstart Playground feature helps developers quickly set up project environments using AI prompts.

If you're a prolific developer, you'll know how annoying it is to keep track of where all your programming environments are. With so many different environments for different use cases, you can accrue a collection of them pretty quickly, which makes finding the right one troublesome. Fortunately, Microsoft is helping tackle the confusion with an update to its new Dev Home service that lets you bring all your different environments into one hub.

The Microsoft Dev Home Preview v0.15 introduces an environment page

As announced on the Windows Developer Blog, Microsoft is tweaking its Dev Home app with some new features. If this is the first you've heard of it, Dev Home is a new Microsoft app that aims to be a central dashboard for all your developer needs. If you're interested, you can read more about it and download it on the Dev Home webpage. In the latest v0.15 update for the app, Microsoft is adding a lifesaver for people who work in different environments:

We’re making it even easier to get into your development flows by providing access to different environment types all in one place. With environments in Dev Home, you can create, connect, and configure environments such as Hyper-V virtual machines and Microsoft Dev Boxes all in one centralized view. Microsoft Dev Box support comes with the Dev Home Azure extension.

The update also introduces Quickstart Playground, an experimental feature to help developers get started quicker. You can give an AI tool a prompt on which environment you want to work in and what you want to achieve, and Dev Home will do its best to get you set up. The Microsoft Learn documentation for Quickstart Playground gives an example prompt that states "Create a project to develop the game Snake using Python," which seems like a great way to remove all the setup needed when starting a new app.

As such, if you haven't given Dev Home a try, now is a great time to hop in and see what it can do for you. And while you're at it, why not check out Nvidia's new coding-based LLM?