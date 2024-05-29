Key Takeaways Microsoft's DirectSR simplifies game development by combining rival SR technologies from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

DirectSR collaboration ensures seamless utilization of DLSS, FidelityFX, and XeSS without rewriting code for each tech.

DirectSR support is integrated into GPU drivers, making it easy for users to access the latest SR technology without extra downloads.

The GPU war has been waging for years now, and each side has its own technologies that attempt to outdo its opposition. The battle for the best Super Resolution (SR) tech is no different, with old rivals Nvidia and AMD developing their own technologies for SR, with Intel making a return into the GPU market with its own XeSS system. With so many different techs appearing with their own standards, developing games can be tricky; fortunately, Microsoft is releasing a service called DirectSR, that brings all these rival techs together under one banner.

Microsoft's DirectSR technology is here to make developer's lives easier

As announced on the DirectX Developer Blog, Microsoft's DirectSR will help make developer's lives easier. Warring video game technologies are always good for competition and innovation, but when it comes to game developers actually making games for them, it can quickly become a nightmare. Coders will have to either put all their bets on one technology coming out on top or go through the grueling process of rewriting the same code differently for each tech.

Fortunately, Microsoft is here with DirectSR:

At the heart of DirectSR lies our collaboration with AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. Together, we’ve built this API to seamlessly leverage the capabilities of their in-market upscaling technologies. DirectSR enables multi-vendor SR through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single code path to exercise DLSS Super Resolution, FidelityFX™ Super Resolution, and XeSS.

DirectSR support comes built-in with GPU drivers, so users don't need to download anything extra to reap the benefits of the latest SR technology. As such, if you want to check this technology out for yourself, be sure to visit the website above and download the drivers linked so you can take advantage of DirectSR.