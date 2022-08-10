Microsoft discounts the new Surface Laptop Go 2 and Razer Blade 14

As the back-to-school season is kicking into high gear, companies are trying to entice buyers with some discounts on tech products, and the Microsoft Store is offering some compelling discounts right now. One of the most notable is the Surface Laptop Go 2, a budget-oriented device that launched just a couple of months ago.

Featuring a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a premium-feeling design, and solid performance thanks to the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a very good device for anyone on a tighter budget. Usually, it starts at $599.99 and the top-tier configuration costs $799.99, but now you can get up to $100 off, making the most expensive configuration a very tempting $699.99. Other configurations have smaller discounts, but they’re still great opportunities. This discount is matched at Best Buy, so you can buy it wherever you prefer.

If you want something a bit more high-end, the Surface Pro 8 is also up to $360 off at the Microsoft Store. That specific discount applies to the model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and you also get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Plus, you’re looking at a very sharp 13-inch display with touch and pen support. Usually, this model costs $1,399.99, but now it’s just $1,039.99. Other configurations are also discounted, but not by as much. However, if you want to get it with the Surface Pro Keyboard, you can actually get $350 off a bundle with the device and keyboard at Best Buy, though you’re limited to 256GB of storage.

Finally, Microsoft is still offering a big discount on the latest Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, and this one is exclusive to the Microsoft Store. It’s not the first time Microsoft offers this discount, but it’s still the best place to buy this laptop if you want it. The Razer Blade 14 comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, plus a Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s a fantastic gaming machine that’s still somewhat portable, and while the usual $2,599.99 is a little high, now you can get it for $2,299.99, which is a very good deal.

Aside from these highlights, there are a few other deals running on Microsoft’s website, though not all of them are very interesting. For example, you can save $100 on the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset if you buy select gaming laptops along with it. Here are a few you might like:

While we’d definitely recommend checking out the highlights first, there are some decent deals on the list above that you might prefer. Either way, if you’re looking for some back-to-school gear, these are some great options.