Summary Intel's 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen processors are not supported for Windows 11 24H2.

Updated list of CPUs is for OEMs, not users - new systems need Intel 11th Gen.

PCs with older Intel chips can still upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

Although Windows 11 introduced a number of new features to the users, Microsoft was criticized heavily for the TPM 2.0 requirement, because that essentially eliminated the chance of Intel CPUs older than Core 8th Gen getting the update to Windows 11. Despite the criticism, Microsoft hasn't changed the minimum system requirement all these years. However, things are no longer that simple anymore, as Microsoft has updated its list of supported Intel CPUs for Windows 11 24H2 update.

Intel's 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen processors are no longer supported for Windows 11 24H2

As first spotted by Chinese tech portal ITHome, Microsoft has published a new list of supported Intel processors for the Windows 11 24H2 update. The updated list initially raised some eyebrows because it no longer mentions Intel 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen chips, all of which support TPM 2.0 and are technically eligible to run Windows 11 24H2. However, if you have any of those processors and running the Windows 11 24H2 update, your PC won't stop working.

As explained by Microsoft on its Learn website, the updated list of supported CPUs is for OEMs and not for the users. The list is an instruction from Microsoft to OEMs about what Intel processors to choose to build new systems with the Windows 11 24H2 update. Removal of those chips simply means that Windows device makers will now have to get at least Intel 11th Gen to launch new systems with the Windows 11 24H2 update.

If you have a PC with any of the Intel 8th, 9th, or 10th Gen processors, you can still upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 if you haven't already. That's because the minimum system requirement hasn't changed for Windows 11 24H2.