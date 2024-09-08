Key Takeaways The new Windows 11 Canary branch lets you pin Windows Search results to the taskbar for easy access.

The ability to drag apps from the search UI to the taskbar makes the feature intuitive and convenient.

Third-party apps can enhance Start menu usefulness, offering users various ways to customize their experience.

Pinning your most-used apps on the taskbar makes it much more convenient to boot them up when needed. Fortunately, Microsoft is making it even easier to add your favorite programs to the taskbar for easy access. The newest Windows 11 Canary branch now lets you pin menus from the Windows Search results directly to the taskbar, and it seems really handy.

Pinning apps to the Windows 11 taskbar gets a lot easier on the new Canary branch

This new feature was spotted by the ever-vigilant PhantomOfEarth on X. If you've never heard of them, they're very good at sifting through Canary builds for any new features hidden within. This time, they've sniffed out a new feature that lets you pin apps to the taskbar from the Windows Search section in the Start menu.

It looks really intuitive to use; just search for the app you want to pin, click and hold on the search result, and then drag it onto the taskbar. Voila - you now have an easy way to boot up your app.

It's good to see Microsoft making the Windows 11 Start menu more useful, especially given how it wasn't so great when the operating system first launch. Regardless, if you're still not a huge fan of the Start menu, you can use Start11 or StartAllBack for a more customizable experience. Or you can follow the path of one of our editors here at XDA and force yourself to not use the Start menu for a week and see how that changes your computer usage habits.