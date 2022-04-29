Microsoft Edge 101 adds default profile setting and a PWA launcher

Microsoft’s Edge browser has received an update to version 101, and with it come a couple of new features, as you’d expect. There are some noteworthy updates, though, starting with the ability to set a default Edge profile when you open the browser.

Edge has been getting a few improvements to the way it handles profiles, including the ability to automatically switch to a different profile when visiting a specific website. With this update, though, you’ll be able to set a default profile that launches whenever you open the browser. Previously, Edge would launch with whatever profile you were using last time, and you still have that option, but now you can choose a default, too. There’s also a new policy setting that can be configured to enable or disable this feature.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Another new thing with this update is the ability to launch progressive web apps (PWAs) from the toolbar. While this change is still rolling out, you’ll be able to pin an Apps button to the toolbar to quickly access your installed PWAs without going through the general Edge menu.

Other improvements include a way to manually clear a remembered certificate for a website and bring up the certificate picker again without restarting the browser. Aside from that, Microsoft has made improvements to the Enterprise Site List Manager, and there’s a new policy for allowing users to install extensions from other stores (such as the Chrome Web Store). These are features more geared towards IT admins, however.

Earlier this week, a couple of notable updates were found to be coming to Edge in the near future, but they’re not in this version yet. This includes a new built-in VPN service powered by Cloudflare, as well as new design tweaks geared towards Windows 11 users. The latter of those can already be tested if you’re running the Edge Canary channel, but it might take a while for it to arrive in the stable channel.

If you want to get version 101 right now, you can click the three-dot menu in your Edge browser, go to Help & feedback, and then click About Microsoft Edge to check for updates. If you don’t have the browser installed at all, you can always download it here.