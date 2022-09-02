Microsoft Edge 105 now out, and brings lots of security fixes

Microsoft is rolling out the version 105 update for the Edge web browser. This month’s update is a fairly minor one. It comes with a few security fixes, and a tweak to improve the reliability of IE mode, which lets you run websites designed for Internet Explorer in backward compatibility.

According to Microsoft’s changelog, there are three feature updates in Edge version 105.0.1343.25. With the first, Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 versions of Windows. In the second, Microsoft improved the Cloud Site List Management experience, which lets an organization have a site list in a compliant cloud location. The last change brings Cloud Site List Management experience improvements over to GCC customers. You can check these out in full, and see the new policies added int his release in detail below.

While not linked to Edge 105, Microsoft also recently added a new sidebar experience to Microsoft Edge. This is designed to let you access tools and features within Edge and get quick access to things like search, discover, tools, games, Office, and Outlook. If you don’t want the sidebar, you can dismiss it permanently with a single click or by pressing Ctrl + Shift + / on your keyboard.

Microsoft Edge should update itself automatically to version 105. If you’re not updated, you can click the three dots at the top, choose Help and Feedback, then About Microsoft Edge. The browser will then check for updates and prompt you to restart.

Source: Microsoft