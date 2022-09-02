Microsoft Edge 105 now out, and brings lots of security fixes
Microsoft is rolling out the version 105 update for the Edge web browser. This month’s update is a fairly minor one. It comes with a few security fixes, and a tweak to improve the reliability of IE mode, which lets you run websites designed for Internet Explorer in backward compatibility.
According to Microsoft’s changelog, there are three feature updates in Edge version 105.0.1343.25. With the first, Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 versions of Windows. In the second, Microsoft improved the Cloud Site List Management experience, which lets an organization have a site list in a compliant cloud location. The last change brings Cloud Site List Management experience improvements over to GCC customers. You can check these out in full, and see the new policies added int his release in detail below.
Feature updates in Edge 105
- Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
- Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode now available in GCC. GCC customers can now utilize the full Microsoft Edge site list experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.
- Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode.
- You can restore to one of the last 3 published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Restore a previous version of a site list.
- You can identify gaps in your enterprise site list by configuring reporting of site feedback with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies. You can view local site list URLs from users and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see View site feedback on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.
- You can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE mode on your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see Cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.
- New Policy: ExemptFileTypeDownloadWarnings – Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains
- New Policy: InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysWaitForUnload – Wait for Internet Explorer mode tabs to completely unload before ending the browser session
- New Policy: MicrosoftEditorProofingEnabled – Spell checking provided by Microsoft Editor
- New Policy: MicrosoftEditorSynonymsEnabled – Synonyms are provided when using the Microsoft Editor spell checker
- New Policy: PrintPdfAsImageDefault – Print PDF as Image Default
- New Policy: UnthrottledNestedTimeoutEnabled – JavaScript setTimeout will not be clamped until a higher nesting threshold is set
While not linked to Edge 105, Microsoft also recently added a new sidebar experience to Microsoft Edge. This is designed to let you access tools and features within Edge and get quick access to things like search, discover, tools, games, Office, and Outlook. If you don’t want the sidebar, you can dismiss it permanently with a single click or by pressing Ctrl + Shift + / on your keyboard.
Microsoft Edge should update itself automatically to version 105. If you’re not updated, you can click the three dots at the top, choose Help and Feedback, then About Microsoft Edge. The browser will then check for updates and prompt you to restart.
Source: Microsoft