Microsoft is rolling out Edge 118 in the beta channel with a number of new features, including an AI-powered 'smart find' option that the company claims would make it easier for users to search for a word or phrase on a webpage. It is one of the many AI features coming to the fledgling browser, including the AI-powered writing assistance tool that promises to make it easier to rewrite text. The latest version also changes the way the browser notifies users about available updates and introduces a new SmartScreen policy that offers admins more control over their downloads.

Starting off with the new Smart Find feature, Microsoft believes that it will make searching for words or phrases on a webpage more intuitive than ever. According to the company's official changelog, the feature will ensure that even if a user misspells a word in their search query, the browser will still be able to suggest related matches and words. Do note that the company will send all search queries and related data to Microsoft, so if you value your privacy, you'll have to be careful about how you use this feature.

The latest update also makes a major change with how the browser will notify users about available updates. According to Microsoft, alerts on Edge updates will now "come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience." It is worth noting that this feature is being rolled out gradually, so it won't be available for all users at once. If it's unavailable for your browser right away, check back later as the company continues its phased rollout.

Next up, there's a new SmartScreen policy that lets admins create a dictionary of file type extensions with a corresponding list of domains that will be exempted from SmartScreen AppRep warnings. However, the company also notes that "files with file type extensions specified for domains identified by this policy will still be subject to file type extension-based security warnings and mixed-content download warnings." Overall, Edge 118 is a major update, so if you're on the beta channel, download the new version right away to try out all the new features.