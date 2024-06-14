Key Takeaways Edge 126 introduces AI theme generator feature for users to create custom browser themes.

Microsoft has been going all-in on AI recently, with mixed results. Over a month ago, we learned that its Edge browser is getting AI-generated themes. The company then began rolling out this capability in Edge Beta a few weeks ago, and now, AI theme generator has started to become available in Edge's Stable channel with the release of Edge 126.

What new features are present in Edge 126?

AI theme generator is a rather interesting feature in Edge 126 that allows users to enter a text prompt and receive an AI-generated image as the result. This image can then be set as the new tab image while the dominant color of the image is applied to the browser frame. That said, it is important to note that this capability is in the controlled feature rollout stage, which means that it may not be available to everyone just yet. Additionally, admins can also control the availability of AI theme generator through the AIGenThemesEnabled policy.

Moreover, Edge 126 also sports a new Copilot summarization notification. When Edge users open a page which is eligible for reading mode, they will receive an omnibox notification which offers them the ability to summarize content on the webpage through Copilot. This capability is also being rolled out in a controlled manner. Finally, IT admins will be able to leverage a dedicated experience in the Microsoft Edge management service to ensure the security of managed browser instances.

Are there any policy changes in Edge 126?

Edge 126 packs two new policies in the form of ProactiveAuthWorkflowEnabled and InternetExplorerSetForegroundWhenActive. The former enables proactive authentication while the latter allows users to have an active Edge window with IE mode tab always in the foreground. In the same vein, two obsolete policies, namely MathSolverEnabled and ImmersiveReaderGrammarToolsEnabled, have been removed.

That's not all, though. The latest version packs several security fixes too, you can read more about them here. You can update to Edge version 126.0.2592.56 by clicking on the three-dots icon in Edge, and then navigating to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge.