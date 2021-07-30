Microsoft Edge 92 for Android rolling out with the unified codebase

Following the release of Microsoft Edge 92 for PCs, Microsoft is now giving the same treatment to its mobile browser. This is a major update for Microsoft Edge for Android as it finally unifies the codebase with the PC version. Up until now, the stable version of Microsoft Edge for Android was stuck on Chromium 77. As you would expect, it lagged behind other Chromium browsers in terms of both features and performance. But that changes with Microsoft Edge 92, which, as the name implies, is based on Chromium 92.

With the unification of the codebase (via Techdows), we can expect the mobile browser to receive new features and improvements at a much faster pace. Microsoft Edge 92 is packed with many new features. It now lets you synchronize tabs, passwords, history, bookmarks, favorites, and more across devices when you’re signed in using the same Microsoft account. There’s also a built-in ad blocker powered by Adblock Plus, allowing you to block trackers and annoying ads on all websites. You can find the ad blocker under Settings > Privacy and Security > Block ads. It also gives you the option to allow non-intrusive ads that comply with the Acceptable Ads criteria.

Similar to Google Chrome, Edge for Android now offers a built-in screenshot tool. When you’re on a webpage, tap on the Share menu, and you should see the screenshot button in the bottom right corner in the sharesheet menu (see the third screenshot above). Elsewhere, the new update revamps the Settings page, lets you send webpages to other devices signed with the same Microsoft account, and adds a page translation feature powered by Microsoft Translator.

The new version has started rolling out on the Google Play Store, but it seems to be a staged rollout as the Play Store listing on my device is still showing the old version. You can hit the Play Store link below to see if it’s available for you. Alternatively, you can grab the latest APK straight from APKMirror.