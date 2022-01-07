Microsoft Edge 97 rolls out with new Citations feature and more

Microsoft is rolling out the latest version of its Edge browser – Edge 97 – to users in the stable channel. This update includes a handful of new features, including Citations, which Microsoft started testing with Edge Insiders two months ago.

Citations is built into Edge and it makes it easier to properly cite sources in academic work. It’s an optional feature, and it’s enabled as part of Collections, which allows users to save multiple pages in groups under a common theme. With Citations enabled in Edge, students can get the citation for a given page with the right format – APA, MLA, and Chicago. Users can set the type of source they’re viewing, such as whether it’s a standard webpage or a book, indicate the authors, and the citation text will be generated automatically.

Another new feature in Edge 97 is the ability to use the current Edge profile to sign into work or school websites automatically when there are multiple accounts stored on the device. Until now, if you had multiple Edge profiles set up with a work or school account and you visited a website that had different accounts stored for it, Edge would ask you to choose an account to sign in with. Now, the browser will sign you in automatically to websites with the account associated with the current Edge profile.

This release also comes with a handful of security-related upgrades. Edge 97 will automatically try to use HTTPS for domains that support it, so users can establish more secure connections to websites they visit, though this feature is rolling out in stages. Microsoft has also added Control Flow Guard (CFG), an additional layer of protection against memory corruption vulnerabilities, only for users on Windows 8 and layer.

Additionally, Edge will now block WebSQL elements in third-party frames in websites, and Microsoft will remove support for them completely in version 101. The Chromium project is also removing support for WebSQL with version 97. Finally, Microsoft is adding support for Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss prevention on macOS.

In addition to all of this, this version of Edge adds a long list of new policies, including one to re-enable WebSQL if needed, only available until Edge version 101. You can find the full list below.

New policies in Edge 97 AccessibilityImageLabelsEnabled – Get Image Descriptions from Microsoft Enabled.

ApplicationGuardUploadBlockingEnabled – Prevents files from being uploaded while in Application Guard.

AudioProcessHighPriorityEnabled – Allow the audio process to run with priority above normal on Windows.

AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled – AutoLaunch Protocols Component Enabled.

BrowserLegacyExtensionPointsBlockingEnabled – Enable browser legacy extension point blocking.

CORSNonWildcardRequestHeadersSupport – CORS non-wildcard request header support enabled.

CrossOriginWebAssemblyModuleSharingEnabled – Specifies whether WebAssembly modules can be sent cross-origin.

DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled – Specifies whether the display-capture permissions-policy is checked or skipped.

EdgeDiscoverEnabled – Discover feature In Microsoft Edge.

EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled – Enhance images enabled.

EfficiencyMode – Configure when efficiency mode should become active.

ForceSyncTypes – Configure the list of types that are included for synchronization.

InternetExplorerIntegrationComplexNavDataTypes – Configure whether form data and HTTP headers will be sent when entering or exiting Internet Explorer mode.

InternetExplorerModeToolbarButtonEnabled – Show the Reload in Internet Explorer mode button in the toolbar.

InternetExplorerModeTabInEdgeModeAllowed – Allow sites configured for Internet Explorer mode to open in Microsoft Edge.

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenHeightAdjustment – Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open heights sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages.

InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenWidthAdjustment – Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open widths sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages.

IntranetFileLinksEnabled – Allow intranet zone file URL links from Microsoft Edge to open in Windows File Explorer.

NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled – Enable new SmartScreen library.

PrintPostScriptMode – Print PostScript Mode.

PrintRasterizePdfDpi – Print Rasterize PDF DPI.

RendererAppContainerEnabled – Enable renderer in app container.

SameOriginTabCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Same Origin Tab capture by these origins.

ScreenCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Desktop, Window, and Tab capture by these origins.

SerialAllowAllPortsForUrls – Automatically grant sites permission to connect all serial ports.

SerialAllowUsbDevicesForUrls – Automatically grant sites permission to connect to USB serial devices.

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior – Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior.

SharedLinksEnabled – Show links shared from Microsoft 365 apps in History.

SmartScreenDnsRequestsEnabled – Enable Microsoft Defender SmartScreen DNS requests.

TabCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Tab capture by these origins.

TyposquattingCheckerEnabled – Configure Edge TyposquattingChecker.

VisualSearchEnabled – Visual search enabled.

WebSQLInThirdPartyContextEnabled – Force WebSQL in third-party contexts to be re-enabled.

WindowCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Window and Tab capture by these origins.

If you want to download Microsoft Edge and haven’t done so yet, you can do that here. If you already have it installed (which is likely if you’re on Windows 10 or 11), you can check for updates from the three-dot menu under Help & Feedback and then About Microsoft Edge. The update should also install automatically sooner rather than later.