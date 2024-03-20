Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge is slowly integrating AI-powered features like Copilot Notepad and Designer for image editing.

These features are currently only available in the Canary branch for testing before potentially being released to the public.

Copilot Notebook offers a higher character limit for prompts and doesn't engage in conversation like regular Copilot.

If you've used Microsoft Edge in recent days, you'll have likely noticed that Copilot has slowly been creeping its way in. The Redmond giant has been slowly adding AI-powered features across all of its software, services, and websites, and Edge is no exception. It began with a simple chatbot interface and has now spread into more and more features within the browser until it became difficult to use Edge without seeing Copilot somewhere.

Now, it seems Microsoft is adding a new wave of AI-powered features to Copilot. This includes the addition of the Copilot Notepad feature, plus Designer integration that can help you edit an image that you find online.

Microsoft Edge utilizes Designer for AI-powered image editing

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft Edge is getting two powerful AI tools/ Right now, these features aren't available on the release version of the browser; that's the version that comes installed on a Windows PC by default. These two features are only found in the Canary branch, where Microsoft tests out updates for its browser before releasing it to the public. While there's no strict guarantee they'll make it onto the release branch, features typically do make it all the way.

The first of the two AI-powered features is its Designer integration. Microsoft Edge comes with a handy "edit image" option, where you can right-click an image you see on a website, select the option, and edit the image to your liking before saving it. The feature isn't very advanced, and you'll likely want to use an image editor for more in-depth tweaks, but it's there.

However, Microsoft wants to change that. With the latest version of Microsoft Edge Canary, selecting "edit image" instead brings up Designer. If this is the first time you've heard of it, Designer is the main Microsoft branch for AI image editing and generation. If you've ever generated an AI image with Copilot, it likely went through Designer. This enhanced app will let you perform more advanced actions, such as removing backgrounds.

The Copilot Notebook is making its way to Microsoft Edge

On top of the Designer integration, the Copilot Notebook is also making its way onto the browser. This is a tool you can already use on the web version of Copilot, which gives you an 18,000-character limit to sculpt a prompt; a lot more than the regular 4,000-character limit. This lets you add a lot more context and is helpful if you want to give Copilot some text for it to analyze and tweak.

Notebook also doesn't have the chatting style that regular Copilot uses. Instead of having a conversation with the chatbot, you instead give it a prompt and have it generate an answer in a vacuum. It's a good way to tweak a prompt without it being influenced by previous responses.

For a little while, this feature was only available on the web version of Copilot. However, within the latest Canary build, Notebook has appeared within the Copilot tool you can open via the button at the top right. This means you can generate large amounts of text no matter what website you're on.

Both of these features aren't enabled by default; you'll need to right-click the Canary shortcut, select "Properties," click within the "Targets" box, and add text to the end of the target to unlock each feature. For the Designer feature, add "–enable-features=msEditImageWithDesigner," and for the Notebook feature, enter "–enable-features=msEdgeChatNotebookHeaderIcon." However, the features haven't rolled out for all Canary users just yet, so you may not get access to them right away.