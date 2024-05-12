Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge is adding AI-generated themes, allowing users to create unique browser themes based on text prompts.

Admins can toggle the AI theme generator feature off, but individuals will soon be able to customize their Edge themes.

The AI theme generator feature is expected to roll out in June 2024, offering users the chance to create personalized Edge themes.

Microsoft has been full bore on adding AI features to its browser, Edge. Recently, the browser got some advanced image-editing tools and the ability to tweak the browser's settings using AI. Now, the browser is getting yet another one, and it seems like a fun way to make your version of Edge truly unique.

Microsoft Edge is getting AI-generated themes

As posted on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the Redmond giant is planning to add AI-generated themes to Edge. As the company puts it:

Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page, and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame.

If you're expecting to get a flashy new theme for your PC at work, you may be a little disappointed. The company will allow admins to toggle this feature off if they please, meaning some people may be stuck with Edge's default themes. However, if you're on your own PC (or you have a chill manager), you should soon be able to tell Edge what you want as a theme and have it use AI to create the perfect result.

The feature isn't being rolled out just yet, but you won't have to wait long. The roadmap entry states that the company is hoping to roll the feature out in June 2024, and there's a good chance we'll see it arrive on the Edge Beta branch a week or so before its release. And given how Microsoft has a powerful AI image generator under its belt with Designer, it may utilize the tools it already has to deliver some great results. We'll just have to wait and see how good the feature is when it drops in a month.