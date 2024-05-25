Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge for Android is adding more extensions like "I don't care about cookies" and Unhook for a better browsing experience.

To access the new extensions, you'll need to use the Microsoft Edge Canary app and enable "Android Extension v2" in the settings.

If you haven't explored Edge recently, it's worth checking out the new extensions and features that set it apart from other browsers.

Say what you want about the desktop version of Microsoft Edge, but the mobile version is doing something right. A few months ago, the app received extension support on the mobile version, doing what even Chrome on Android can't do. When extensions arrived on Edge, there weren't a lot of options available; however, Microsoft managed to snag the most popular ones, so it wasn't so bad. Now, the company is now working on version two of its extension update, and its bringing even more additions to the app.

Related Android Developer Options Explained: Everything you can do with these settings Android ships with a whole bunch of Developer Options that can unlock experimental and debugging features. Here's what these options do.

More extensions are coming to Microsoft Edge for Android

As reported by Windows Latest, the list of extensions for Microsoft Edge on Android has grown. The new additions to the family includes "I don't care about cookies," which removes the annoying pop-ups when browsing in the EU asking for permission to save cookies. It also has Unhook, which strips out a lot of the visual clutter on YouTube for a cleaner experience. If you want an extension that's not listed by default, you need to install it using the app's ID manually, so it's a little finicky right now.

Unfortunately, despite being in a work-in-progress state for a few months, Microsoft Edge for Android's extension support is still locked away on the Canary branch. You'll need to grab the Microsoft Edge Canary app on Android, open it, go to "Edge://flags," then enable "Android Extension v2" and restart the browser. This will give you access to some handy extensions that you otherwise wouldn't get on a Chromium browser on Android. For example, the Dark Reader extension is a great way to save your eyeballs if the website you're reading doesn't have dark mode.

If you haven't been checking out Microsoft Edge lately, you're missing out. We recently compared Microsoft Edge to Google Chrome and Arc so you can easily see how it fares versus the competition. And there are even some good reasons why Microsoft Edge is the best browser.