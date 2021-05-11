Microsoft Edge for Android will soon help you save some money

Microsoft Edge for Android will soon get a new feature that will automatically apply available coupons on e-commerce websites to help you save some money. The feature is live on the latest Edge Canary release for Android, and here’s how it works:

On the latest Edge Canary release for Android (92.0.884.0), you should spot a new experimental flag on edge://flags called “Shopping site Coupons.” Once enabled, this flag will add a new “Coupons” toggle in the Edge settings. You can turn it on to enable the new Coupons feature, which will automatically recommend coupons whenever you visit a supported retailer’s website.

L: New Shopping site Coupons flag; R: New Coupons toggle (Images: u/Leopeva64-2)

Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2 recently shared a couple of screenshots highlighting the new Coupons feature. As you can see in the images below, the address bar on Microsoft Edge for Android will show a new coupon icon whenever the browser finds coupons for the current website.

Shopping in Microsoft Edge pop-up with coupons for Dell.com (Image: u/Leopeva64-2)

Tapping on the coupon icon will bring up a “Shopping in Microsoft Edge” pop-up that lists all the available coupons. You can either copy and paste the codes listed in the window at checkout or you can let Edge automatically try them out to determine which one offers the most savings.

It’s worth noting that the Coupons features in Edge Canary for Android isn’t entirely new. Microsoft rolled it out to Edge for desktop back in November last year, and it’s now finally making its way to the Android app. You can try it out by downloading the latest Microsoft Edge Canary release for Android by following the Play Store link below. We’ll update this post as soon as the feature starts rolling out on the stable channel.