Microsoft Edge Beta 89 blocks annoying auto-playing videos

If you use Microsoft Edge, your browsing experience is about to get a lot quieter. That’s because the newest beta update introduces a vital improvement that blocks auto-playing videos, among other features.

There’s actually a lot to the new beta release. But the one we’re most excited about will block media from automatically playing. Here are the full release notes:

Feature updates:

Kiosk mode enables additional lockdown capabilities. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we have added additional lockdown capabilities within kiosk mode to enable customers to get the job done in a productive and more secure experience. Learn more.

The Enterprise Mode Site List Manager tool will be available in the browser through the edge://compat page. You can use this tool to create, edit and export your site list XML for Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge. You can enable access to this tool as needed through group policy. Learn More.

Reset your Microsoft Edge sync data in the cloud manually. We are introducing a way to reset your Microsoft Edge sync data from within the product. This ensures that your data is cleared from Microsoft services, as well as resolving certain product issues that previously required a support ticket.

Improvements to text selection experience within PDF documents. Users will begin to get a smoother and more consistent text selection experience across PDF documents opened in Microsoft Edge starting with version 89.

The “Disable developer mode extensions” warning can be permanently dismissed. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, you can turn off the warning “Disable developer mode extensions” by selecting the ‘Don’t show this again’ option.

Manage your extensions from the toolbar. The new extensions menu on the toolbar will let you to hide/pin extensions easily. The quick links to manage extensions and find new extensions will make it easy for you to find new extensions and manage your existing ones.

Support for natural language search on the address bar, history search page, and the history hub. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, finding an article/website will be easier with the natural language search on the address bar, history page, and history hub. Users can search for previously viewed page content/description/timing (such as “cake recipe from last week”) in addition to titles/URL keyword matches.

Productivity:

Date of birth field now supported in autofill. Today Microsoft Edge helps you save time and effort while filling out forms and creating accounts online by auto filling your data like addresses, names, phone numbers, etc. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we are adding support for another field that you can have saved and auto-filled – date of birth. You can view, edit and delete this information anytime in your profile settings.

Extend autofill suggestions to include content from the clipboard. Clipboard content is parsed when you select a profile/address field (For example, phone, email, zip code, city, state, etc.) to show as autofill suggestions.

Support blocking auto-playing video. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, users will have the option to block media from automatically playing.

If you’re a Beta Channel Insider, you can grab the update to Edge 89 now. The beta updates arrive on the heels of another robust release that saw Microsoft Edge get new themes and and performance improvements.