Microsoft rolls out Edge Canary for Android with new UI, features, and more

After announcing plans to unify the Edge codebase across multiple platforms last month, Microsoft has now released a new Edge Canary build for Android users. The new build (v91.0.858.0) matches the Edge Canary release for desktops and brings a new UI, features, menu layout, and more.

The new Microsoft Edge Canary app for Android was first spotted by Reddit user u/howdoiuseredditlol (via Windows Central). The app offers a different set of features compared to the current Edge beta build on Android (v46.03.23.5155), including advanced features like a reading mode and complete access to experimental flags.

You can download the new Edge Canary release by following the Play Store link below and try out a host of experimental features by heading over to edge://flags. Do note that since it’s a Canary release, you may encounter bugs and other stability issues. Thankfully, you can have both the Canary and stable versions of Edge installed on your device simultaneously, so you can quickly switch back to the stable release if that happens.

Sadly, the Play Store listing doesn’t include a changelog for the new Edge Canary build for Android. It states: “The Microsoft Edge preview channels are now available for mobile! This is the Microsoft Edge Canary channel for Android. Canary will be released daily to keep you up to date on our progress. Your feedback is what helps us improve, so download now and let us know what you think.” Therefore, we expect Microsoft to roll out more features and changes to the release with each daily update.

The new Microsoft Edge Canary release for Android comes just a day after the company rolled out a new Kids Mode on the desktop version of the browser. The Kids Mode is designed to help parents provide a safe browsing experience for young users by whitelisting a small selection of websites. The mode includes two options — one for users aged 5-8 years that offers a simplified browsing experience and the other for users aged 9-12 that offers kid-friendly articles and news on topics like animals, science, etc.