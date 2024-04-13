Key Takeaways Copilot integration in Edge browser settings aims to streamline the management of important browser preferences.

The new Copilot header section on the Your profile page in Settings provides shortcut options for quick navigation and customizations.

Copilot in Edge settings is currently in the testing phase.

Copilot integration is one of the reasons many consider Edge the best web browser. No matter what you feel about the Copilot button in the Edge side panel, Microsoft is planning to push the AI chatbot more aggressively into the browser. The company has plans to introduce Copilot on the Edge settings page, so you can quickly navigate and tweak your browser preferences.

Related How to use Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Copilot is quite similar to ChatGPT, but it has a few key differences. Here's how to use it!

What will Copilot in the Edge browser settings do?

The short answer is Copilot in Edge will help you seamlessly manage browser settings, just like how it adjusts Windows system settings. As first spotted by @Leopeva64 on the X platform (previously known as Twitter), Microsoft is testing a new Copilot header on the Your profile page in Settings to allow users to perform certain actions more quickly.

The Copilot header section includes a few shortcut options to let you navigate to certain important settings, including security, passwords, and browser history. It also has an Ask Copilot button, and clicking it opens the chatbot in the browser side panel. You can then simply ask it to turn on dark mode or perform tasks such as switching to the vertical tabs, making your Favorite Bar visible, and many more.

So, in theory, Copilot should not only help you hunt down what you're looking for on the Settings page but is also supposed to help with customizations. However, considering Copilot still isn't equipped with the ability to access all the Windows system settings, it's natural for us to be skeptical about whether Edge Copilot will have the same restrictions when it becomes available. Even if that turns out to be the case, Microsoft will likely bring more browser settings that the AI assistant can manage in a phased manner, like how it's doing with Windows Copilot.

When is it coming?

Microsoft is currently testing the feature in Edge Canary, though we haven't found a flag or any option to make the Copilot appear in the browser settings. The software giant could take several days or even months to make it available to everyone.