Key Takeaways A Microsoft Edge update makes opening files from the download queue require multiple clicks, frustrating users.

Users report needing to spam-click files to open, but one advises waiting a few seconds for the file to "unlock".

Affected users should wait for Microsoft to release a patch to fix the issue.

Have you noticed that opening files in Microsoft Edge lately has been more difficult than before? Don't worry, you're far from alone. A new update to Microsoft Edge has broken opening files through the downloads menu, and people are getting annoyed at how many times they have to click the file to open it.

Microsoft Edge's new file-opening bug

Reports have begun trickling in on the unofficial Microsoft Edge subreddit. In a Reddit thread, users have reported that opening files in the download queue takes more than a single click. This is highly annoying for people's muscle memory, as users seemingly need to spam-click the file to get it to open. The original poster added an image as proof:

Image Credit: KeyTrap92i / Reddit

One user noted that the best way to avoid this bug is not to click on the file immediately after clicking on the downloads menu. Instead, if you wait a few seconds, the file should "unlock" and allow you to open it with a single click. Still, it's a very annoying bug, especially for users who want to download and open a lot of files.

The original poster goes into detail as to how the bug behaves:

This error comes hot off the heels after Microsoft fixed a bug with Edge which caused it to "steal" tabs from people's Chrome profiles. Regardless, if you've already updated Edge or you're using the browser on a new PC, it's worth taking your time with opening downloaded files until Microsoft releases a patch for this annoying bug.