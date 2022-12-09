Microsoft Edge version 110 will be the last version of the browser to support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. It is set to release in January 2023.

Microsoft will be ending support for Microsoft Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Come January 2023, these older versions of Windows will no longer support the new Chromium-powered browser. Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last scheduled and supported release on these platforms, and Webview2 Runtime version 109 is also the last version to support these two operating systems.

The move isn't too surprising, as Microsoft is planning to stop releasing Windows 7 Extended Security Updates on January 10, 2023. Additionally, Windows 8/8.1 is set to hit the end of support status at the same time. With the operating systems on the way out, the company would rather people upgrade to Windows 10 or later to get the latest security updates and functionality with Microsoft Edge and WebView2 runtimes.

Other than the news about these consumer operating systems, on the I.T. side of things, Microsoft also announced that Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last supported version on Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2. If you're wondering, Internet Explorer 11 is still supported on these operating systems while Microsoft actively supports them.

On the other side of the browser wars, Google is also ending support for Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 in early 2023. Chrome 109 will be the last version to support these operating systems. It is set to release on February 7th, 2023, giving Edge users some time to use another supported browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Google also suggested Chrome users on these older versions of Windows upgrade to a newer operating system.

Microsoft detailed in its announcement that the end of support for Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 might also impact developers. It admitted that it might not be easy for some developers, but the choice was made to help keep users safe in the long run against security threats.

