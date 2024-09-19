Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge introduces an extension resource tracker to monitor performance impact.

The feature alerts users when extensions consistently slow down the browsing experience.

Users can enable the feature in Edge Canary by visiting the settings and restarting the browser.

Extensions can be a double-edged sword. They can add valuable tools to your browser for a much more enjoyable experience, but add too many and they can begin dragging your browser performance down. If you're using Microsoft Edge, there's some good news; the Redmond giant is adding a tool that will let you know if any of your extensions are hogging your resources.

Microsoft Edge gets an extension resource tracker

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft Edge Blog, you can give this new feature a try on the newest Edge Canary 130 branch. It's still in the process of rolling out to everyone, so if you have Edge Canary installed and you don't see it, it should automatically arrive soon.

The new feature promises to let you know whenever an extension is dragging down your browsing performance:

Edge will start alerting you about slowdowns if extensions persistently impact your browsing experience. Clicking the alert will reveal more information about your extensions and the impact that each has on page loading speed. We will even give you the opportunity to disable the extension of your choice right there.

Microsoft notes that you shouldn't see this dialog box pop up very often. It also won't slap an extension's wrist if it happens to chug every now and then. It's only when an extension consistently makes the browser slower that Edge will step in and recommend you disable it.

The feature is turned off by default, but if you'd like to give it a whirl, visit "edge://flags/#edge-performance-extension-detection" in Edge Canary, select "Enabled," and then restart your browser. Then, install the extensions you love the most and see if any of them are causing more headaches than they're worth. And if you're still on the fence, here's why Microsoft Edge is better than Google Chrome.