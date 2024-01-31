Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge for Android is adding a feature that allows users to download extensions onto their mobile devices.

The new feature was spotted by Leopeva64, who found a toggle within the browser's flags to enable the installation of Chrome-based extensions.

Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium, so this move may encourage Google to add extensions to Chrome for Android as well.

Google Chrome for Android works great, but its users have been asking for extensions on it for a long time. Now, it seems that Microsoft is ready to step up and do the job instead. A recent preview build for Microsoft Edge for Android (which was recently renamed to Microsoft Edge: AI Browser) includes a feature that lets you download extensions onto your mobile device.

Microsoft Edge for Android is getting extensions

This new feature was spotted by Leopeva64 on X. Leopeva64 is an expert at sniffing out any changes to Microsoft Edge for Android on the Canary branch, and their latest find is a toggle within the browser's flags. When enabled, you can download Chrome-based extensions onto your browser as if you were using the desktop version, which Leopeva64 proves through some screenshots within their X post.

At the moment, the feature is only on the Canary version of Microsoft Edge for Android. This version acts as Microsoft's test bed, where it releases brand new features for users to try and find bugs in. It may be a little while until this handy feature makes its way onto the main branch, but if you don't want to wait, you can grab the Microsoft Edge Canary app and try it early.

Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium, which is the underlying framework for Google Chrome. As such, it'll be interesting to see if Microsoft adding extensions to Edge for Android will encourage Google to do the same with Chrome. Until then, if you grab a fantastic new Android phone and feel like changing things up, maybe give Microsoft Edge a try and use your extensions on the go.