There are multiple reasons why Microsoft Edge is the best web browser for many users. And if this is you, Microsoft is ready to offer another compelling reason to like the Edge browser even more. The Redmond tech giant is working on a new "Continuity" feature for Edge that will allow users to upload files from phones and upload them directly to social media and other platforms.

The way the feature works is pretty simple. When uploading a file from your computer, the Edge's file picker on desktops will show the Upload from mobile option. Clicking on it will display a QR code for scanning using your phone. This will complete the pairing of your phone and computer, after which you'll be able to select files from your handset and post them directly on social media or any other platforms. However, it's important to note that for the pairing to be successful, your phone and computer need to be connected to the same WiFi network. Also, you need to have Edge installed on your phone for the feature to work.

As spotted by @Leopeva64, Microsoft is currently testing the feature in Edge Canary. The new mobile upload option in Edge file picker is available behind a flag, so if you're using Canary, you'll need to enable the Enable Upload from Mobile flag and restart the browser. Follow the below steps if you don't know how to enable a flag in Edge:

Open Edge Canary. Type Edge://flags in the address bar. Type Enable Upload from Mobile in the Search flags box. Click the drop-down menu and select Enabled. Restart the browser.

We tested the feature on a Windows PC, and it works seamlessly. You can select multiple files from your phone or use the camera app to click a photo for uploading on social media sites using Edge's new mobile upload option in the file picker. It works on PC, Mac, and Linux.

Sharing files across devices isn't new for Microsoft Edge users, however. You can use the Drop capability to send files and notes to yourself to access them on other devices. But unlike Drop, the mobile upload option in Edge file picker doesn't store files in the browser — it simply picks the files from your phone and uploads them directly to websites.